Head to Head Contrast: Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY)

Profitability

This table compares Konami and China Digital TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 China Digital TV $6.20 million 0.10 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Konami and China Digital TV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than China Digital TV.

Summary

Konami beats China Digital TV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Digital TV

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

