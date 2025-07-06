Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – July 6th

Exxon Mobil, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, typically in the form of cash payments or additional shares. These companies tend to be well-established with stable earnings, making dividends a reliable source of income. Investors often favor dividend stocks for the combination of steady income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.15. 11,223,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,771,659. The company has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 62,098,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,409,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 91,041,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,290,426. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

