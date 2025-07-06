Top Space Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve space-related activities—such as building and launching satellites, manufacturing rocket engines, developing space tourism vehicles or providing in-orbit services. Investing in these equities lets individuals gain exposure to the rapidly expanding commercial space sector, offering potentially high returns alongside significant technical, regulatory and capital-intensive risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,689,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,590,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.87. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,553. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $501.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.75. 4,476,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497,060. The stock has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.42. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,512. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $260.55. The company has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day moving average of $205.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $17.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.49. 2,274,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,684. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.50 and a 200 day moving average of $286.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.09.

