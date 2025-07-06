Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Head to Head Survey

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.56%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Atlas Energy Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $412.89 million 1.44 $111.59 million $4.68 5.79 Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 28.48% 23.82% 11.31% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Atlas Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Eddy County, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

