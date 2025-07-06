Critical Analysis: PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of PetMed Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetMed Express and Booking”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $281.06 million 0.25 -$7.46 million $0.01 345.00 Booking $23.74 billion 7.84 $5.88 billion $160.74 35.60

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than PetMed Express. Booking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetMed Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PetMed Express has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PetMed Express and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 1 0 0 1.50 Booking 0 10 19 2 2.74

PetMed Express currently has a consensus price target of $3.35, suggesting a potential downside of 2.90%. Booking has a consensus price target of $5,388.37, suggesting a potential downside of 5.84%. Given PetMed Express’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than Booking.

Profitability

This table compares PetMed Express and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express 0.14% 0.37% 0.23% Booking 22.58% -143.67% 23.29%

Summary

Booking beats PetMed Express on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

