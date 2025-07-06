Head to Head Survey: Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) & Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -1,201.08% -104.93% -50.09% Sol-Gel Technologies -107.78% -43.98% -35.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Sol-Gel Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $7.22 million 71.32 -$89.30 million ($0.34) -7.06 Sol-Gel Technologies $12.10 million 1.70 -$10.58 million ($4.70) -1.57

Sol-Gel Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol-Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and Sol-Gel Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 241.67%. Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 441.27%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea. It also develops SGT-610 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome; and SGT-210, which has completed Phase I clinical trial, to treat rare hyperkeratinization disorders, such as Darier, PC, PPK, Olmsted, etc. In addition, the company is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. It has collaboration with Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and license agreements with Galderma Holding SA and Searchlight Pharma Inc. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

