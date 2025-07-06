Capital & Planning LLC Sells 403 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital & Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.40. The company has a market capitalization of $506.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.