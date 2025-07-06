Christian Peter Kargl-Simard Acquires 20,000 Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) Director Christian Peter Kargl-Simard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,552.00.

Christian Peter Kargl-Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Christian Peter Kargl-Simard purchased 6,100 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$18,605.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Christian Peter Kargl-Simard acquired 20,000 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,600.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Christian Peter Kargl-Simard acquired 20,000 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,608.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Christian Peter Kargl-Simard bought 20,000 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$70,168.00.

Blue Moon Metals Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of MOON traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.36. 25,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,778. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.53 million, a P/E ratio of -367.85 and a beta of 1.76. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.94.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

