Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) vs. ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Financial Survey

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) and ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Delek Logistics Partners and ONEOK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 1 1 3 0 2.40 ONEOK 0 6 8 1 2.67

Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. ONEOK has a consensus price target of $104.08, suggesting a potential upside of 27.35%. Given ONEOK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ONEOK is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $938.49 million 2.49 $142.68 million $2.99 14.63 ONEOK $21.70 billion 2.37 $3.04 billion $5.12 15.96

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and ONEOK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ONEOK has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONEOK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of ONEOK shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ONEOK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 148.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONEOK pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ONEOK has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEOK has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and ONEOK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 15.88% -1,782.51% 7.43% ONEOK 12.15% 15.58% 5.42%

Summary

ONEOK beats Delek Logistics Partners on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions; and provides midstream services to producers of NGLs. It also owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; NGL distribution pipelines in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana; transports refined petroleum products, including unleaded gasoline and diesel; and owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities connected to NGL fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets. In addition, the company transports and stores natural gas through regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines, and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space and rail cars. Additionally, the company transports, stores, and distributes refined products, NGLs, and crude oil, as well as conducts commodity-related activities, including liquids blending and marketing activities. It serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; other NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; utilities; industrial companies; natural gasoline distributors; propane distributors; municipalities; ethanol producers; petrochemical, refining, and marketing companies; and heating fuel users, refineries, and exporters. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

