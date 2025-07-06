Cloud Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $8,158,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $313.56 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

