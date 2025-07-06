Novare Capital Management LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.58. The company has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

