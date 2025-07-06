Tradewinds LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.