Traveka Wealth LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after acquiring an additional 156,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,954,961,000 after acquiring an additional 619,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,366,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,892 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Oracle Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average is $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

