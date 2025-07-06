Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $98.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

