Comparing Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker 2.40% 7.85% 3.09%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Techtronic Industries and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00 Stanley Black & Decker 1 4 5 0 2.40

Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus price target of $92.10, indicating a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than Techtronic Industries.

Dividends

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 136.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Stanley Black & Decker”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $14.62 billion 1.41 $1.12 billion N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker $15.37 billion 0.72 $286.30 million $2.41 29.53

Techtronic Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stanley Black & Decker.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Techtronic Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments. The Tools and Outdoor segment refers to power tools, hand tools, accessories and storage, and outdoor power equipment product lines. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

