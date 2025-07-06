Top Defense Stocks To Follow Now – July 6th

BigBear.ai, Citigroup, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and support weapons systems, military vehicles, aerospace platforms and related defense technologies for government and military customers. Their performance is driven largely by national defense budgets, geopolitical developments and the timing of large government contract awards, often providing relatively stable cash flows through long-term procurement agreements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201,359,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,846,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.67. 13,229,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,658,879. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $215.75. 4,476,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497,060. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $246.78. 3,089,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.94. The company has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $260.55.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $17.54 on Friday, hitting $328.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,684. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $330.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.50 and its 200 day moving average is $286.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

