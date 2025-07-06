Tradewinds LLC. Sells 8,026 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tradewinds LLC. reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3%

CMCSA stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

