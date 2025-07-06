One Day In July LLC Purchases 4,991 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

