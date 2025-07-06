Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 32.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 158,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,468,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 45,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $274.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $277.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

