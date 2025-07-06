Viking (NYSE:VIK) versus Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Head to Head Analysis

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking and Atour Lifestyle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.33 billion 4.62 $152.33 million $1.23 45.17 Atour Lifestyle $992.96 million 4.72 $174.72 million $1.26 26.90

Atour Lifestyle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking. Atour Lifestyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Viking has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viking and Atour Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 5 10 0 2.67 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 4 0 3.00

Viking presently has a consensus target price of $49.87, indicating a potential downside of 10.25%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus target price of $36.63, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Viking.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking 9.60% -128.44% 7.99% Atour Lifestyle 16.39% 43.91% 16.64%

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Viking on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. It also offers retail management service; investment management service; financial information service management; property management services; and software and technology services, as well as operates travel agency. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

