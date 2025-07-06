Head to Head Comparison: Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe & Green and Culp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe & Green $4.98 million 1.33 -$16.98 million N/A N/A Culp $213.24 million 0.27 -$19.10 million ($1.53) -2.94

Safe & Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Culp.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Safe & Green has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Culp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safe & Green and Culp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe & Green -370.03% N/A -75.56% Culp -8.96% -17.72% -8.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Safe & Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Culp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Safe & Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Culp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safe & Green beats Culp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects. The Medical segment consists of joint venture COVID-19 laboratory operations. The Development segment focuses on real property development. The Corporate and Support segment includes general corporate expenses such as the executive office, corporate finance, accounting, audit, tax, human resources, risk management, information technology, marketing, and legal groups, corporate overhead, and other items not allocated to any of the company’s other segments. The company was founded on December 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Culp

Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, micro denier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, recliners, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, and sofa-beds, as well as office seating and window treatment products; and installation services for customers in the hospitality and commercial industries. Culp, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

