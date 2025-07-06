Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.7%

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $129.93. The company has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

