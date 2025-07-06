Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $274.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $277.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

