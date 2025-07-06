Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Head-To-Head Review

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 10.92, indicating that its share price is 992% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $261.78 million 3.01 $78.55 million $1.56 10.25 Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.02 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Signature Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 15.18% 11.06% 1.08% Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Signature Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards. It also provides deposit banking products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts; treasury management services; money market accounts; certificates of deposits; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking and international banking services, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, including transaction accounts. In addition, the company acquires brokered deposits, internet subscription certificates of deposit, and reciprocal deposits. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company serves its clients though branch network, as well as digital banking products. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

