Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alta Equipment Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group $1.86 billion -$62.10 million -3.42 Alta Equipment Group Competitors $4.73 billion $501.64 million 19.19

Profitability

Alta Equipment Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group -3.83% -80.23% -4.64% Alta Equipment Group Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Volatility and Risk

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Equipment Group’s rivals have a beta of 12.22, meaning that their average share price is 1,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alta Equipment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alta Equipment Group pays out -9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 25.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alta Equipment Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alta Equipment Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 0 3 1 1 2.60 Alta Equipment Group Competitors 338 2445 3099 123 2.50

Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.64%. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Alta Equipment Group rivals beat Alta Equipment Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions; and distributes environmental processing equipment. It serves various manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, municipal/government, education, pharmaceutical and medical, wholesale and retail distribution, construction, agriculture, road building, mining, recycling, and waste management sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

