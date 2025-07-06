Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $379.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.09 and its 200-day moving average is $408.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.