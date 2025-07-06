Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

PFE stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.