Hendley & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

