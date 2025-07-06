The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.3% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:HD opened at $371.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.