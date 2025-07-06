Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Argentarii LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 68.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.90.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $475.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.22. The company has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

