Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – July 6th

IREN, Marathon Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are directly tied to Bitcoin. This category includes firms that mine Bitcoin, hold large amounts of Bitcoin as an asset, provide Bitcoin-related services (like exchanges or payment processors), or offer investment vehicles designed to track Bitcoin’s price. By buying these stocks, investors gain regulated, equity-based exposure to Bitcoin’s market movements without needing to hold the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,840,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,638,474. IREN has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Marathon Digital (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,142,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,182,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 6.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.17. 27,630,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,611,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 4.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Featured Articles