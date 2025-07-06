Top Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 6th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, NuScale Power, Air Products and Chemicals, Cummins, Shell, and CF Industries are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution, storage or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the emerging clean-energy market around hydrogen fuel production, fuel-cell technologies and related infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $112.15. 11,223,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,771,659. The company has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.83. 952,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,035. The stock has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.22. Linde has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE SMR traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. 5,842,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,005. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE APD traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.84. 682,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,158. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.30. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.83. 549,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,012. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.54. Cummins has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. 2,413,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,863. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,186. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76.

