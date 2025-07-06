Contrasting Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Archer Aviation and Howmet Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Howmet Aerospace 0 4 13 0 2.76

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.50%. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus target price of $142.13, indicating a potential downside of 21.30%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Howmet Aerospace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.78% -61.08% Howmet Aerospace 16.64% 27.25% 11.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Archer Aviation and Howmet Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Archer Aviation and Howmet Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$536.80 million ($1.31) -7.74 Howmet Aerospace $7.55 billion 9.66 $1.16 billion $3.07 58.82

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howmet Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats Archer Aviation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment offers airfoils and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines; and rotating and structural parts. The Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial, and other fasteners; and latches, bearings, fluid fittings, and installation tools. The Engineered Structures segment provides titanium ingots and mill products, aluminum and nickel forgings, and machined components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications; and titanium forgings, extrusions, and forming and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. The Forged Wheels segment offers forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and commercial transportation markets. The company was formerly known as Arconic Inc. Howmet Aerospace Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.