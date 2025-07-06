OneSpaWorld (OSW) & Its Peers Critical Survey

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OneSpaWorld to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpaWorld and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $895.02 million $72.86 million 33.41 OneSpaWorld Competitors $4.01 billion $328.73 million 32.93

OneSpaWorld’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OneSpaWorld. OneSpaWorld is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

OneSpaWorld pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 54.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings for OneSpaWorld and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 5 0 3.00 OneSpaWorld Competitors 531 1567 3006 49 2.50

OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 11.17%. Given OneSpaWorld’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpaWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld 7.41% 15.28% 11.19% OneSpaWorld Competitors -90.29% -69.36% -9.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kérastase, Dysport, Restylane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, Good Feet, and Hyperice with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

