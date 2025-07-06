Sierra Ocean LLC Sells 78 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Sierra Ocean LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.28. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

