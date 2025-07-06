Traveka Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

