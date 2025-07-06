iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.47 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

