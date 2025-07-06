Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) vs. Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Financial Review

Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Free Report) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Talon International and Jerash Holdings (US), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talon International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Talon International.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Talon International has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Talon International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talon International and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talon International N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) -0.57% -1.33% -1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talon International and Jerash Holdings (US)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talon International $32.11 million 0.12 $220,000.00 N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $145.81 million 0.29 -$850,000.00 ($0.07) -47.79

Talon International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jerash Holdings (US).

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Talon International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talon International



Talon International, Inc. manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings. It also provides outsourced trim design, sourcing, and management services, as well as supplies custom branded trim components. The company sells its products through its own sales force in the United States, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, as well as through sales representatives in Europe. The company was formerly known as Tag-It Pacific, Inc. and changed its name to Talon International, Inc. in July 2007. Talon International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About Jerash Holdings (US)



Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

