Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 12,540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 87,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 106,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 558,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.