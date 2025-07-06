The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

