Capital & Planning LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.6% of Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,461,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,553,000 after acquiring an additional 464,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $441.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $413.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.61. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $442.41.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

