Reviewing Warby Parker (WRBY) and Its Peers

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the "CONS PD – MISC STPL" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Warby Parker to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -1.79% -2.48% -1.29% Warby Parker Competitors -5.00% -201.12% -2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 7 11 0 2.61 Warby Parker Competitors 647 2849 2956 87 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Warby Parker and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Warby Parker presently has a consensus target price of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Warby Parker’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $771.32 million -$20.39 million -185.42 Warby Parker Competitors $13.66 billion $1.19 billion 19.84

Warby Parker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Warby Parker has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker’s peers have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Warby Parker beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

