Analyzing HP (NYSE:HPQ) & Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HP and Lenovo Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $53.56 billion 0.46 $2.78 billion $2.59 10.04 Lenovo Group $69.08 billion 0.22 $1.38 billion $2.15 11.50

Profitability

HP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lenovo Group. HP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenovo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares HP and Lenovo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 4.64% -244.99% 7.97% Lenovo Group 2.00% 25.20% 3.62%

Volatility and Risk

HP has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lenovo Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of HP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lenovo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HP pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lenovo Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HP pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lenovo Group pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HP has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. HP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HP and Lenovo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 1 12 2 0 2.07 Lenovo Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

HP currently has a consensus price target of $29.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given HP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HP is more favorable than Lenovo Group.

Summary

HP beats Lenovo Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. In addition, it provides laptops, monitors, accessories, smart home and collaboration solutions, augmented and virtual reality, commercial internet of things, and smart infrastructure data center solutions. Further, the company manufactures and distributes IT products, computers, computer hardware, and peripheral equipment; and offers IT, business planning, management, supply chain, finance, administration support, procurement agency, data management, intellectual property, and investment management services. Additionally, it is involved in the retail and service business for consumer electronic products and related digital services; development, ownership, licensing, and sale of communications hardware and software; and develops software and applications. Furthermore, the company distributes smartphone, tablet, server, and storage. It operates in China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Lenovo Group Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

