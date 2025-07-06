Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $260,000 Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2,731.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after buying an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Intel’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

