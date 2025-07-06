Traveka Wealth LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Traveka Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $235.49 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $237.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

