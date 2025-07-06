One Day In July LLC Has $422,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

One Day In July LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.57.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $308.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

