One Day In July LLC Purchases 1,301 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.50. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

