Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 3.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.91.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

