Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 16.7% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 32,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

