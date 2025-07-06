Head-To-Head Survey: RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) versus Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL – Get Free Report) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Lantheus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Lantheus 16.55% 36.99% 20.55%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lantheus $1.53 billion 3.57 $312.44 million $3.52 22.50

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Lantheus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RBC Life Sciences and Lantheus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lantheus 0 0 6 0 3.00

Lantheus has a consensus price target of $130.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.75%. Given Lantheus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantheus is more favorable than RBC Life Sciences.

Summary

Lantheus beats RBC Life Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBC Life Sciences

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer. The company also offers Automated Bone Scan Index that calculates the disease burden of prostate cancer by detecting and classifying bone scan tracer uptakes as metastatic or benign lesions using an artificial neural network; RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation; and aPROMISE, an artificial intelligence medical device software; and PYLARIFY AI, an AI-based medical device software to perform quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT images in prostate cancer. In addition, it develops 1095, a PSMA-targeted iodine-131-labeled small molecule; PNT2002, a radiopharmaceutical therapy to treat mCRPC; PNT2003, an SSTR therapy that treats patients with SSTR-positive neuroendocrine tumors; MK-6240, a F 18-labeled PET imaging agent that targets Tau tangles in Alzheimer’s disease; LNTH-1363S, an fibroblast activation protein, alpha targeted, copper-64 labeled PET imaging agent; and flurpiridaz used to assess blood flow to the heart;. It has collaboration agreements with GE Healthcare; NanoMab Technology Limited; Curium; RefleXion Medical, Inc.; POINT; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc; and Ratio Therapeutics LLC. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

